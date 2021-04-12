BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

