BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit