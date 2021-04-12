BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.