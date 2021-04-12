BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.