BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE BBN opened at $24.59 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.