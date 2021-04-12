BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE BBN opened at $24.59 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

