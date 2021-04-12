BMO Capital Markets Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.47. 1,171,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,232. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

