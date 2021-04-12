Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.23

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

