Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BCEI opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

