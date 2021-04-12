Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BCEI opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Analyst Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit