Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.