Brenda Eprile Purchases 22,800 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile acquired 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$49,476.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,440.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 318,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.