British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.90 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

