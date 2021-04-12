British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

