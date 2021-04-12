Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

