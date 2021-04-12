Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $42.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.23 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $186.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $195.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $234.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $33.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,237.12. 52,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,820.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

