Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

CNR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 21,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,078. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.