Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,178. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

