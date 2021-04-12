Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.35 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 112,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

