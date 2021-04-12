Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,875. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.05. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

