Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $6.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.66 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. 40,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

