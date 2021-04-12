Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $6.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.66 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. 40,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit