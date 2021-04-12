Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. Glu Mobile posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

