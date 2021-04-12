Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $41.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.35 million and the highest is $48.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $211.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $300.13 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. 656,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.