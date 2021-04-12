Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,956,000 after buying an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 25,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,355. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.