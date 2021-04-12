Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

