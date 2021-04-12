Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $29.00

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after buying an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 881,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

