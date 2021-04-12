Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$38.20

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,564,352. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,207.

CNQ stock remained flat at $C$38.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,585. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

