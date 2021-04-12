Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $40.60

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,297 shares of company stock worth $4,557,542 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit