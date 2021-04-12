Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $40.60

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,297 shares of company stock worth $4,557,542 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

