Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,209. The company has a market cap of $633.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $8,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 344,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

