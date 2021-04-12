Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Price Target at $29.00

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 739,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.