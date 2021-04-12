Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$34.19

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$28.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8422296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

