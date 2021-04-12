Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $11.63

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 120,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $598.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

