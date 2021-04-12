Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $59.18

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NUE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Nucor has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

