Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $169.86

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.90. 344,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

