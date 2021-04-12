Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

VTXPF opened at $30.85 on Friday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

