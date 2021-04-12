Brokers Offer Predictions for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$21.95 and a 52 week high of C$42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.34%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

