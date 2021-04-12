Brokers Set Expectations for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

NYSE BXS opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

