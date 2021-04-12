BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 469,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

