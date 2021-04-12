Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.78. Bumble has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

