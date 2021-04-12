BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $67.32 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

