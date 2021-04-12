Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.45% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $92,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

