CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00274225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00715552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.09 or 1.00178622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.00966622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

