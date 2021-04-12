Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Lease by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. 5,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.