Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.22 and its 200-day moving average is $256.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.31 and a 52-week high of $302.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

