Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.61. 150,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

