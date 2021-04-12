Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $8.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.93. 86,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.