Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. 1,294,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,308,344. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,779,966. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

