Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.22.

CCO stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.12. 634,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,724. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.54. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

