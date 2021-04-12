Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $218,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $281.78 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

