Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $380,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crown were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $105.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

