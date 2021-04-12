Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $256,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quidel by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quidel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

