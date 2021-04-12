Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,517,000 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,517,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

