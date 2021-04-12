Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 45,926 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

