Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.52.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.55 and a 12 month high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,823,520.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,875 shares of company stock worth $3,671,207.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

